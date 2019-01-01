About this product

We thought we'd leave all other Rosin Press designs in the dust! This 20-Ton Press brings maximum extraction in a small package. We use medical grade stainless steel throughout the entire frame as well as the press plates. Despite its small size, it still has L X W area for pressing larger amounts. The frame is ultra strong and can far exceed the 20-ton capacity of the press. The press itself has a 2" throw, meaning you can fit thick bags or tubes of sift and watch the rivers of goodness run out.