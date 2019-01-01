 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Micro 20 Rosin Press Kit

Micro 20 Rosin Press Kit

by NewVape

$2,500.00MSRP

About this product

We thought we'd leave all other Rosin Press designs in the dust! This 20-Ton Press brings maximum extraction in a small package. We use medical grade stainless steel throughout the entire frame as well as the press plates. Despite its small size, it still has L X W area for pressing larger amounts. The frame is ultra strong and can far exceed the 20-ton capacity of the press. The press itself has a 2" throw, meaning you can fit thick bags or tubes of sift and watch the rivers of goodness run out.

About this brand

NewVape Logo
American Made Vaporizers and Rosin Presses