  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Desktop vaporizers
  5. Flowerpot Vaporizer

Flowerpot Vaporizer

by NewVape

NewVape Vaping Desktop Vaporizers Flowerpot Vaporizer
$199.00MSRP

About this product

The FlowerPot is and enail based desktop vaporizer that works with both flowers and concentrates, creating a unique flavor experience. Bong Rips without Combustion. American Made. The Flowerpot Vrod, is the flowerpot capable of vaporizing both flower and concentrates on their own or simultaneously. SiC dish guarantees amazing flavor retention. The Weedeater is a dedicated flower-only vaporizer. All metal works are made in the USA with Certified led-free materials. No toxic fumes in the vapor path. FlowerPot is here to stay. Taste what you smell. Full and efficient vaporization allows you to save your material.

About this brand

NewVape Logo
American Made Vaporizers and Rosin Presses