The Tegridy 20 Rosin Press is based around a cage design press which utilizes 4 main beams that are 5/8" dia. The movable center plate has precision bronze bushings which keep the press plates aligned and parallel. The accuracy gained with this design helps minimize any plate movement when squishing which helps keep the bags more intact. This press is based around the readily available Harbor Freight Stubby 20 ton Hand Pump. We made custom hold down clamps to allow easy assembly and pump service. Unlike other manufacturers, the Tegridy 20 uses case hardened 5/8 Nuts on each end of the main beams. NO Aluminum threads here. Even if you believe your current application doesn't require 20 tons you will still greatly benifit from the extra rigidity and precision of this 4 beam design press. The Tegridy was designed for the home/recreational presser. Harbor Frieght hydraulic pump means it is widely available.