About this product

Experience the awesome airflow of the ShowerHead with the ability to swap out 28mm concentrate dishes with the new V Rod FlowerPot Twax Vaporizer! We combined the best of both worlds, and expanded the dish size at the same time to get you the most versatile desktop vaporizer on the planet. There's one large airhole at the top that spreads out into 19 holes just like the ShowerHead, giving you the maximum airflow and bowl coverage. This amazing bundle includes everything you need: Your choice of NewVape-tested Glass Rig, our legendary Armband Grinder, a virtually indestructable & waterproof lockable travel case, and an aluminum container for your flowers on-the-go! Our stainless steel loading tool caps things off so you can microdose with ease. The V Rod FlowerPot requires a dedicated Carb Cap, included in this bundle.