 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. White Dawg x Orange Herijuana Live Budder 1g

White Dawg x Orange Herijuana Live Budder 1g

by Next 1 Labs

Write a review
Next 1 Labs Concentrates Solvent White Dawg x Orange Herijuana Live Budder 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

All of our Live Sugar starts by flash freezing our sun-grown cannabis flower immediately after it’s been harvested and keeping it below freezing throughout the extraction process. Unlike some other curing and extraction processes, our N1 live preserves more of the plant’s natural terpene profile, cannabinoid ratios, and aromas to create an unmatched experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Next 1 Labs Logo