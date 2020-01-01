 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Strawberry AK CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by NextGen Pharma

NextGen Pharma Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry AK CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Strawberry Akeil

Strawberry Akeil

Coming from Serious Seeds in Amsterdam, Strawberry Akeli is a cross of AK-47 and Bubble Gum. Offering a sweet candy flavor that leans toward strawberry flavors, this strain is not one to miss for those who love fruity cultivars. Strawberry Akeli pairs well with creative work before gently winding you down into a state of relaxation.

