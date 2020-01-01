1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$3.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
CONSISTENTLY DOSED AND CONSISTENTLY DELICIOUS PURE THC Single Sour Blueberry Gummy These little treasures are bursting with Sour Blueberry flavor and always consistently dosed. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point. Check out our Single Sour Watermelon and our 10 piece 100mg variety pack. Pure distillate THC 10mg THC per gummy 1 Single gummy per package Njoy life. Affordably.
Be the first to review this product.