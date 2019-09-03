Try_It_Out_Man
on September 3rd, 2019
My dog loves these. And I notice we use less and it is MORE effective than the last brand I was using. Nano technology really does make a big difference
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$40.00MSRP
Nice Dreams is excited to extend our love to our furry friends with our Miyoko’s Magical Cuddle Buddy Delights All-natural and premium CBD Dog treats!! These dog treats are wheat-free, corn-free, and soy-free! Every biscuit is formulated with the nano-amplified CBD for optimum relief and endocannabinoid system support. Each bag of delicious treats comes with 60 – 2.5mg, wheat-free, corn-free, and soy-free, tasty bite size treats for any size dog. This delicious blend of apple and molasses is the best way to treat your pet. This Nano-Amplified endocannabinoid support formula and all Miyoko’s Magical CBD formulas are 100% THC-free and non-psychoactive. Description Ingredients: Rye flour, applesauce, rice flour, oatmeal, rice bran, flax, molasses, dried apples, whole dried eggs, cinnamon, natural apple flavor, Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 150mg Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min): 9.1% Crude Fat (min): 2.4% Crude Fiber (max): 3.7% Moisture (max): 7.4% Additional Information: Net 3.29 oz. (93.3g) Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:* Muscular Function* Appetite* Mood* Inflammation* Sensation* Studies have shown positive effects by cannabinoids by enriching the quality of life in pets. Anxiety Neurohealth Quality of Life Skin Irritation Joint Function Digestive Function SUGGESTED USE: CBD Content per bag: Each full bag of treats contains 150mg Each bag has 60 treats Each treat has 2.5mg of CBD Feeding Guidelines: Body Weight: < 25 lbs 1 Treat 26-50 lbs 2 Treats 51-75 lbs 3 Treats 76-100 lbs 4 Treats > 100 lbs 4 or more treats Start with the recommended serving and observe for a week. Alter dosage if necessary. Increased serving size safe. For Best Results: Consistency is key to your pet’s daily routines success. Store in a cool, dry place. Please consult with your veterinarian if your pup is on other regular medication.
on September 3rd, 2019
My dog loves these. And I notice we use less and it is MORE effective than the last brand I was using. Nano technology really does make a big difference
on August 28th, 2019
Got my dog on Nano now too! Great products!
on August 13th, 2019
I got these for my dogs right before the Fourth of July and they helped immensely. I will always have some of these on hand for them going forward