CBD Nice Creams Pain Cream - 250mg (4oz)

by Nice Dreams CBD

5.012
$45.00MSRP

About this product

Take the initiative to make pain and discomfort a thing of the past with Nice Creams ultra high quality CBD Pain Cream. Our Topical Pain Cream is designed to provide fast-acting relief for a variety of conditions that can limit motor function and prevent you from having a most excellent day. Our Pain Cream is infused with Aloe Vera, Vitamin A and Vitamin D for achieving maximum results and immediate relief for anything from aching knees and shoulders, to back pain, recurring arthritic pain, joint pain, stiffness, muscle fatigue and many other discomforts that make you NOT want to get out of bed in the morning. Also, where many Pain Creams leave you smelling like a medicine cabinet, Nice Creams CBD Pain Cream has a soothing mint chocolate scent. You’ve tried the rest, now embrace the best! This particular product is NOT Nano-Emulsified Our Topical Pain Cream is infused with: Aloe vera: Compounds the natural anti-inflammatory power of CBD, modulating the body’s immune system to reduce swelling and provide critical joint support. Vitamin A: Protects your cells from free radicals by acting as a powerful antioxidant that also keeps your immune system from overreacting to stimulus (which can cause inflammation) Vitamin D: Vital for bone and muscle function, Vitamin D is another natural anti-inflammatory that some studies link with joint pain relief. Caution: Pregnant and nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, and individuals with a known medical condition or who are taking prescription medication should consult a physician before taking.

12 customer reviews

Jay_Tee

I've been meaning to review this after getting the bundle. This pain cream is great! Very effective. Love these products

Passionate_Christ

Works great! Highly recommend this company!

Beckuh

This pain cream is really great. Gonna have to order extra because my family keeps using it all

About this brand

Nice Dreams is an Arizona based CBD company with a strong passion for the wide variety of benefits that CBD’s offer by promoting a healthy and balanced endocannabinoid system. We offer the safest, highest quality, medical grade CBD Products, which is also the fastest acting CBD formula available on the market through Nano-Amplification, and this method yields amazing results! With Nano-Amplification, the CBD molecule is broken down to a significantly smaller size, which drastically increases bioavailability and allows your body to absorb almost 3 times as much as products which are NOT Nano-Amplified. My own personal experience with CBD’s and how they’ve changed my life, along with many friends, family members, and other loved ones whose quality of life has improved exponentially from this extraordinarily beneficial plant, is why we have made it our mission to help ensure that High Quality CBD’s are a part of everyone’s daily life! Consistency is key!