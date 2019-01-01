 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nicebug Crumble

by Nicebug

About this product

Nicebug Crumble is made by whipping the extract during the purging process and can be easily broken down into a desirable amount for dabs. They use state of the art extraction equipment to mold each slab of concentrate into a ladybug, with a process that retains terpenes for a full-range of flavors.

About this brand

At Nicebug we pay homage to the cannabis plant’s best friend, the ladybug. In fact, we carefully hand craft each half gram of extract and cast it into ladybugs. Each bug you medicate with was hand crafted with care and is lab tested for quality and potency. Nicebugs come in various strains as well as different textures. Various strains of Shatter, Wax, Crumble, and Live Resin offer the patient several different choices and all four textures can be consumed by using a wax pen or dab rig.