  5. Nicebug Shatter

Nicebug Shatter

by Nicebug

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Nicebug Shatter is the purest and most potent type of marijuana. This flawless slab of amber glass is remarkably transparent and molded into a ladybug shape. It can be easily broken into fragments to dab or dropped into a joint for a potent high.

About this brand

At Nicebug we pay homage to the cannabis plant’s best friend, the ladybug. In fact, we carefully hand craft each half gram of extract and cast it into ladybugs. Each bug you medicate with was hand crafted with care and is lab tested for quality and potency. Nicebugs come in various strains as well as different textures. Various strains of Shatter, Wax, Crumble, and Live Resin offer the patient several different choices and all four textures can be consumed by using a wax pen or dab rig.