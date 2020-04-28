 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Rhino Shatter 1g

by Nicebug

White Rhino Shatter 1g

About this strain

White Rhino

White Rhino
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

About this brand

At Nicebug we pay homage to the cannabis plant’s best friend, the ladybug. In fact, we carefully hand craft each half gram of extract and cast it into ladybugs. Each bug you medicate with was hand crafted with care and is lab tested for quality and potency. Nicebugs come in various strains as well as different textures. Various strains of Shatter, Wax, Crumble, and Live Resin offer the patient several different choices and all four textures can be consumed by using a wax pen or dab rig.