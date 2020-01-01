 Loading…
Apollo-13 Pre-Roll 1g

by Ninja Gardens

About this product

About this strain

Apollo 13 consistently receives quite a bit of praise that has come to be expected with strains created by breeders Brothers Grimm. A cross between two of their other successful strains, P75 and Genius (a Jack Herer phenotype), this strain has a decorated lineage. Apollo 13 has the distinction of being especially rare as it is said that only 500 seeds came from the original stock and the few cuttings are the stuff of legend. This plant is less finicky than most and is often recommended for new grower. It also flowers very quickly at 7-8 weeks, producing large sticky buds. Apollo 13’s aroma is unique and very pungent. Its scent has been described as peppery and earthy with a punch of both sour fruit and citrus, while the taste takes on the herbal notes of tea with a skunky aftertaste. As its name suggests, this strain will have your head in the clouds as its effects are cerebral and energizing. While the more popular version of this hybrid is the sativa-dominant plant, be aware that an indica-dominant version is also out there.

About this brand

Ninja Gardens is a creation of a direct descendant of true Japanese Ninjas. The logo placed on our packaging represents the family symbol given to our ancestors direct from the majesty himself, Emperor of Japan. Stories tell that in ancient Japan, ninjas would train by jumping over Cannabis plants. Every day they would have to leap over the fast growing plants, and increase their vertical as the plants grew. The history of Cannabis in Japan runs deep; from its use in textiles to the plants’ smoke used to exile evil spirits. Cannabis was available in Japanese drug stores in the early 20th century, and then upon U.S. occupation became illegal under the Cannabis Control Act. We now provide you with the start of a new story… are you ready?