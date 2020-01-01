Ninja Gardens is a creation of a direct descendant of true Japanese Ninjas. The logo placed on our packaging represents the family symbol given to our ancestors direct from the majesty himself, Emperor of Japan. Stories tell that in ancient Japan, ninjas would train by jumping over Cannabis plants. Every day they would have to leap over the fast growing plants, and increase their vertical as the plants grew. The history of Cannabis in Japan runs deep; from its use in textiles to the plants’ smoke used to exile evil spirits. Cannabis was available in Japanese drug stores in the early 20th century, and then upon U.S. occupation became illegal under the Cannabis Control Act. We now provide you with the start of a new story… are you ready?