1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$64.99MSRP
INGREDIENTS: PhytocannabinoidRich Hemp Oil (Nano Emulsion Formulation, 0.0% THC), Curcumin (10mg per soft gel), Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT derived from coconut) Oil, Beta-Caryophyllene, Bovine Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol Water and Artificial Coloring which includes Yellow 5, Yellow 6.
on September 28th, 2019
I am an avid bike rider and addicted to the pain of exercising but look forward to using Nirvana CBD to aid in recovery. It helps my body recover quicker and gets me moving in the morning.
on September 27th, 2019
After Searching for years for a medicine to balance out my pain and give me energy at the same time, I have finally found these RECOVERY capsules, I really enjoy taking 2 in the morning and feeling amazing all day.