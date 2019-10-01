1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
INGREDIENTS: PhytocannabinoidRich Hemp Oil (Nano Emulsion Formulation, 0.0% THC), Melatonin (1mg per soft gel), Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT derived from coconut) Oil, Beta-Caryophyllene, Chamomile Oil, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol Water and Artificial Coloring which includes Blue 1, Yellow 5, Blue 2, Red 40.
on October 1st, 2019
I tried these for the first time last night. I normally take Unisom or something with diphenhydramine to help me sleep, but it hasn't been working lately. I took one of these about an hour before I actually got in bed, fell asleep easily AND slept through the entire night. Sleep is very valuable to me, and it constantly illudes me. Thank you Nirvana!
on September 28th, 2019
I bought these for my wife to aid in her poor sleep habits. After 1 day of use she told me that she had the best sleep of her life. After a good night sleep she wakes up much happier which makes for an easier day for me also!
on September 27th, 2019
I started taking CBD 2 years ago for sleep and pain. I've been using Melatonin much longer than that. While adding CBD to my regimen did improve my sleep, the results were inconsistent. Since starting the Nirvana Sleep capsules 3 weeks ago, I'm getting a solid 6-8 hours of sleep, and I'm in much less pain!