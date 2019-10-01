 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. CBD + Melatonin Gel Capsules - 750mg/30 gels

CBD + Melatonin Gel Capsules - 750mg/30 gels

by Nirvana CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Nirvana CBD Edibles Capsules CBD + Melatonin Gel Capsules - 750mg/30 gels

$64.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

INGREDIENTS: PhytocannabinoidRich Hemp Oil (Nano Emulsion Formulation, 0.0% THC), Melatonin (1mg per soft gel), Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT derived from coconut) Oil, Beta-Caryophyllene, Chamomile Oil, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol Water and Artificial Coloring which includes Blue 1, Yellow 5, Blue 2, Red 40.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Jvanatta89

I tried these for the first time last night. I normally take Unisom or something with diphenhydramine to help me sleep, but it hasn't been working lately. I took one of these about an hour before I actually got in bed, fell asleep easily AND slept through the entire night. Sleep is very valuable to me, and it constantly illudes me. Thank you Nirvana!

scottvh

I bought these for my wife to aid in her poor sleep habits. After 1 day of use she told me that she had the best sleep of her life. After a good night sleep she wakes up much happier which makes for an easier day for me also!

UncleJCracker

I started taking CBD 2 years ago for sleep and pain. I've been using Melatonin much longer than that. While adding CBD to my regimen did improve my sleep, the results were inconsistent. Since starting the Nirvana Sleep capsules 3 weeks ago, I'm getting a solid 6-8 hours of sleep, and I'm in much less pain!

About this brand

Nirvana CBD Logo
About Nirvana Nirvana CBD was founded in 2017 with an emphasis on honest core values. Yet, Nirvana CBD is more than just a product and far more than just a company, we are a team of talented individuals and a family who deeply care for the well-being of others. We aim to provide natural relaxation for consumers. Here at Nirvana CBD, we want to continue learning more about all the positive feedback we have been receiving from consumers. All of Nirvana CBD products are professionally formulated, lab tested by a third party and 0.0% THC. Nirvana extends its reach into this modern industry by explaining the importance of understanding the differences between Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum using educational concepts. We place a strong emphasis on educating our consumers and keeping everyone well informed. Our products are grown in Colorado and Oregon and manufactured in California with the primary goal of providing our customers with an option for Natural Relaxation — Stress Less, Relax More Naturally.