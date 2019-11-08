 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Muscle Recovery Lotion - 600mg/100ml

CBD Muscle Recovery Lotion - 600mg/100ml

by Nirvana CBD

CBD Muscle Recovery Lotion - 600mg/100ml

About this product

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: PHYTOCANNABINOID-RICH HEMP OIL, 0.0% THC INACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Water, *Coconut Oil, MSM, Emulsifying Wax, Stearic Acid, Menthol Crystals, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethyl cellulose, Capsicum, *Alcohol, *Arnica Flower Extract, Glycerin, *Aloe Vera Powder, *Eucalyptus Oil, *Peppermint Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Essential Oil, Black Pepper Essential Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Essential Oil, German Chamomile Flower Essential Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Essential Oil, Citronella Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Essential Oil, Helichrysum Flower Essential Oil, Ginger Root Essential Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Essential Oil, Juniper Berry Essential Oil, Lemongrass Essential Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil, Scotch Pine Needle Essential Oil, Ravensara Essential Oil, Rosemary Leaf Essential Oil, Spearmint Essential Oil, Wild Oregano Essential Oil, Cypress Essential Oil, Fennel Seed Essential Oil, Lemon Peel Essential Oil, Lavender Flower Essential Oil, White Camphor Essential Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid *Organic Ingredient

3 customer reviews

5.03

GrantNirvanaCBD

I CAN GOLF AGAIN!!! game changer to my daily life

Remark86

Training jiu jitsu causes joint and muscle pain. I’m glad I found this product which provides a soothing and calming sensation to alleviate pain and soreness. I highly recommend this lotion to all athletes!

cbdhaus

As an avid action sports enthusiast Nirvana CBD has changed the recovery process. Motocross takes a pure beating on my body. After using the muscle recovery I have been able to get more ride time in and be happier about the aftermath of the sport. I recommend this product to anyone who is looking for a professional yet affordable product.

About this brand

About Nirvana Nirvana CBD was founded in 2017 with an emphasis on honest core values. Yet, Nirvana CBD is more than just a product and far more than just a company, we are a team of talented individuals and a family who deeply care for the well-being of others. We aim to provide natural relaxation for consumers. Here at Nirvana CBD, we want to continue learning more about all the positive feedback we have been receiving from consumers. All of Nirvana CBD products are professionally formulated, lab tested by a third party and 0.0% THC. Nirvana extends its reach into this modern industry by explaining the importance of understanding the differences between Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum using educational concepts. We place a strong emphasis on educating our consumers and keeping everyone well informed. Our products are grown in Colorado and Oregon and manufactured in California with the primary goal of providing our customers with an option for Natural Relaxation — Stress Less, Relax More Naturally.