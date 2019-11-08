Lavender Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: PHYTOCANNABINOID-RICH HEMP OIL, 0.0% THC INACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Water, *Coconut Oil, MSM, Emulsifying Wax, Stearic Acid, Menthol Crystals, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethyl cellulose, Capsicum, *Alcohol, *Arnica Flower Extract, Glycerin, *Aloe Vera Powder, *Eucalyptus Oil, *Peppermint Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Essential Oil, Black Pepper Essential Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Essential Oil, German Chamomile Flower Essential Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Essential Oil, Citronella Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Essential Oil, Helichrysum Flower Essential Oil, Ginger Root Essential Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Essential Oil, Juniper Berry Essential Oil, Lemongrass Essential Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil, Scotch Pine Needle Essential Oil, Ravensara Essential Oil, Rosemary Leaf Essential Oil, Spearmint Essential Oil, Wild Oregano Essential Oil, Cypress Essential Oil, Fennel Seed Essential Oil, Lemon Peel Essential Oil, Lavender Flower Essential Oil, White Camphor Essential Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid *Organic Ingredient
on November 8th, 2019
I CAN GOLF AGAIN!!! game changer to my daily life
on September 28th, 2019
Training jiu jitsu causes joint and muscle pain. I’m glad I found this product which provides a soothing and calming sensation to alleviate pain and soreness. I highly recommend this lotion to all athletes!
on August 11th, 2019
As an avid action sports enthusiast Nirvana CBD has changed the recovery process. Motocross takes a pure beating on my body. After using the muscle recovery I have been able to get more ride time in and be happier about the aftermath of the sport. I recommend this product to anyone who is looking for a professional yet affordable product.