A truly psychedelic high, if you’re looking to buy Amnesia Haze, it sends you off to a dreamland of groovy and cerebral thoughts accompanied with a zesty and robust citrus-lemon flavor and good times lie ahead. You know those highs were you can't help but smile, even when the situation doesn’t call for it? Yeah, Amnesia Haze gives you one of those highs. She works great in a social setting where everyone is partaking in her glory. She’ll either leave your group in quiet, understanding tranquility, or you’ll all be laughing and intensely discussing every topic under the sun. Amnesia haze is a sativa dominant strain placed first in the 2012 cannabis cup winner, It won with a high yield and high thc level. A truly beautiful and embracing cannabis strain that should be available in coffee shops and bars everywhere. She is one of the best Haze variations around.

Amnesia Haze

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.