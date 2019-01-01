Blue Cheese autoflower seeds x5
About this product
This strain really packs the punch and is a top dog amongst indica strains. Her rich and creamy flavor mixed with lovely berry notes work together perfectly and produces a flavor and aroma like no other. It’s one of those flavor you just have to try if you love marijuana. Her flavor isn’t the only thing to love, she is a go-to for medical patients, and tackles pain, cramps and muscle spasms with ease. She’s definitely a hard hitter and will leave your body wrapped in a blanket of lush warm comfort, making her a great strain to use for night and before bed.
About this strain
Blue Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.