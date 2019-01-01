 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Kush autoflower seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Blueberry Kush autoflower seeds x5

Our Blueberry Kush cannabis seed is an indica dominant strain. It is a hybrid of a Blueberry strain together with the famous OG Kush. The Blueberry strain is one of the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup winners, because of its delicious taste and aroma. The OG Kush is the high standard for any regular seeds in its power and performance. The combination of the Blueberry and OG Kush made this beautiful plant with purple coloured leaves and blueberry smell. We as the Nirvana™ shop offer you high quality seeds for harvesting this beautiful Blueberry Kush.

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.