Blueberry Kush autoflower seeds x5
About this product
Our Blueberry Kush cannabis seed is an indica dominant strain. It is a hybrid of a Blueberry strain together with the famous OG Kush. The Blueberry strain is one of the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup winners, because of its delicious taste and aroma. The OG Kush is the high standard for any regular seeds in its power and performance. The combination of the Blueberry and OG Kush made this beautiful plant with purple coloured leaves and blueberry smell. We as the Nirvana™ shop offer you high quality seeds for harvesting this beautiful Blueberry Kush.
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.