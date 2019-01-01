 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bubblelicious feminized seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Bubblelicious feminized seeds x5

About this product

Our Bubblelicious is one of our most well-known strains, and one of the few that captures the original Bubble Gum in all it’s sticky-sweet, gooey goodness. We be amiss if we would not talk about the flavor first because it’s safe to say that Bubblelicious is one of the most well-known and sought out strains for her unique flavor. Upon toking, authentic bubblegum and citrus notes latch onto your tongue taking you back your childhood in all its nostalgic glory. You’ll be right back on the playground feeling like a kid again. Her real strength is her ratio of THC to CBD. Her CBD levels outperform her THC’s by just the perfect amount, and this makes her a great blend for both recreational and medical use. We recommend her to those that want to use marijuana to help with their anxiety, depression and pain but also want to get high for fun and feel euphoric, creative and uplifted.

Bubblicious

Bubblicious

Bubblicious
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.