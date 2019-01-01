 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jock Horror feminized seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Nirvana® Shop Cannabis Seeds Jock Horror feminized seeds x5

$30.00MSRP

About this product

When you think of marijuana, you might not know it, but you’re probably thinking about ol’ Jock Horror because this is a classic cannabis strain thru and thru. What do we mean by that? Well, first her high leaves you giggling, happy, creative and hungry enough to demolish your kitchen cabinets. After setting ablaze, expect a mouthful of a perfect blend of high notes of berry sweetness with an earthiness that provides a wonderful base. Another reason she’s a classic strain, she is made up of three classic strains: Haze, Skunk, and Northern Lights. These vintage strains come together and produce a strain that all recreational users will love. She takes us to the place where we are sipping fine whiskey next to a roaring fireplace as we longe away in our comfy chair with a fine cigar and our favorite record spinning. A quixotic classic beauty like no other.

About this strain

Jock Horror

Jock Horror

Jock Horror is sativa-dominant hybrid parented by Northern Lights and two other strains of the Skunk and Haze families. These resinous buds offer a fresh, unique aroma with uplifting effects. Best produced indoors, growers can expect these tall plants to flower between 9 and 11 weeks.

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.