  5. Master Kush regular seeds x5

Master Kush regular seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Nirvana® Shop Cannabis Seeds Master Kush regular seeds x5

$12.00MSRP

Master Kush is a vintage Amsterdam marijuana strain thru-and-thru. With a classic dank and earthy citrus blend, and full-body relaxation that doesn’t make you feel overly intoxicated, Master Kush proudly honors the country hailed as the marijuana capital of the world. Master Kush likes playing middle of the road in a lot of aspects and it’s in the best possible ways. Besides her incredibly balanced flavors, she grows about medium in height and gives users a classic high. One thing she’s not middle of the road with is her yield. She can get rather bushy during late veg and early flowering, and packs on a lot of weight close to harvest, so be careful to not harvest too soon. Master Kush starts you off with a nice energetic buzz and when the time is right, her indica-dominant nature will take over and helps lull you into a wonderfully soothing sleep. Her balance hybrid high can be contributed to a perfect genetic mix between her Hindu Kush and Skunk #1 parents.

Master Kush

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.