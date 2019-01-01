 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
A pure legend among men, Sour Diesel is known to take even the strongest and most sullen, and uplift them with a blissful high that leaves them unable to control the onslaught of the classic marijuana giggles with dreamy cerebral effects. This high quality and fast acting cannabis strain is a mix of the highly sought out New York Power Diesel and the classic Sour Diesel, and what this does to the flavor is pure heaven. Sour Diesel has a pungent diesel in flavor and well, not sour at all. But we thought that would be an insult to the name, so we made sure our Sour D always delivered hints of bright citrus on every hit. This not only gives a satisfyingly rich and complex flavor but also produces an incredibly smooth exhale from the two main flavor notes marrying and producing an earthy aftertaste. The intense amount of high THC often leads you into cerebral daydreams with the energy and motivation to turn those daydreams into reality. Sour D is truly a great cannabis strain for getting things done and with an aroma that is simply vintage, it's easy to see how this cannabis strain is a classic. Try our Sour Diesel cannabis seeds and see for yourself!

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.