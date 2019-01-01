 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Super Skunk regular seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Nirvana® Shop Cannabis Seeds Super Skunk regular seeds x5

$12.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

You’ll become a super skunk strain lover when you vaporize this cannabis strain. Her dense and thick buds will smoke your stress and pain away as a warm sensation takes over your body. Resulting an overall sense of ease that helps you to focus your mind. She’s that strain that will require a little extra, Being a strain that is combined from an original Skunk #1 and Afghani family. You will want to be careful not to get too crazy and smoke too much because she can knock you down fast. Due to the indica dominant traits it has been nominated multiple times for the indica cannabis cup. What is nice however, many report that you can smoke her in the morning if you carefully dose. Many said they like taking her for their nausea that can be caused by a number of issues. You’ll also want to be careful not to turn yourself into a skunk, because her pungent skunk aroma is intense in the best way possible.

About this strain

Super Skunk

Super Skunk

A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.

About this brand

Nirvana® Shop Logo
Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.