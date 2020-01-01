Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
All Natural NOT psychoactive and will not get your pets “high” Completely safe even in large quantities Local USA Grown Hemp (Wisconsin/Minnesota). Nothing from Overseas Pharmaceutical Grade Hemp — Not Industrial Grade MCT Oil Base Our CBD Oil is a Full Spectrum Hemp Oil that is grown with Organic farming techniques; and extracted using a solvent-free Cold CO2TM system. This product is perfect for horses, donkeys, dogs & cats experiencing more severe illness or injuries. It has no known contraindications and has no known negative side effects. We control our entire manufacturing process, from seed to sale, from plant to pet. Our hemp is grown at our farms located in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Since we extract a Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Oil, we provide your pet with the multitude of health benefits associated with CBD while also providing the additional medicinal benefits associated with the over 100 other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids found in our full spectrum products.
