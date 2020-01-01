Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
$79.95MSRP
Full Spectrum Organic Hemp CBD Oil - Night-Time Lavender- 1000 MG. All bottles are 30 ml in size, each comes with a clean sealed pipette (similar to an eye dropper) to measure quantities for consumption. Evening The perfect match for evening use is Lavender, in combination with Linalool and Mycrene. Linalool along with Mycrene are the main contributors to the typical odor associated with cannabis. With its spicy and floral aroma, this terpene is one of the most abundant in many strains out there and, together with myrcene produces that pungent and spicy scent. Linalool can also be found in lavender, mint, cinnamon, and coriander. What’s interesting is that just like those aromatic herbs, linalool also produces sedation and relaxation. Patients suffering from arthritis, depression, seizures, insomnia, and even cancer, have all found relief with this amazing terpene.
