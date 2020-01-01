About this product
Cannabis strain of Fire OG, a strain that has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. With parents of OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, the THC can be up to 20% with a CBD of 0.36%. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.