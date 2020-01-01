 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Pie 1g

by Noble Farms WA

About this product

The legendary cut of Cherry Pie Noble Farms is famous for. This Indica-dominant hybrid delivers cerebral, relaxing effects, coupled with its distinct aroma. It's also body-heavy, making it an effective way to releases physically-manifested stress and nervousness.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

A family-owned urban farm in the heart of Tacoma