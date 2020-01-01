 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pugs Breath 28g

by Noble Farms WA

Pugs Breath is a strain created by ThugPug Genetics which crosses Mendobreath F2 Ultra Violett and Mendobreath F2 Studly Spewright. Producing a happy yet sleepy effect. This earthy and berry-toned tasting flower will give users that very classic and sought-after Indica high.

A family-owned urban farm in the heart of Tacoma