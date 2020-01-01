Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
RudeBoi OG has a regenerative high, beginning with gentle euphoria accompanied by a warm body high that is buzzy and a bit sedative
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes: Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.