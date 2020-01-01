 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Pineapple 28g

by Noble Farms WA

Noble Farms WA Cannabis Flower Sour Pineapple 28g

About this product

Sour Pineapple, which merges the genetics of two beloved, Sativa-dominant strains, Sour Diesel and Pineapple Kush. Sour Pineapple is a Sativa-dominant hybrid (Sativa/Indica ratio of roughly 70:30) that is known to be an effective treatment for anxiety, everyday stress, and nausea.

About this brand

A family-owned urban farm in the heart of Tacoma