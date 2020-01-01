 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tangie Power Pre-rolls 1g 1-pack

by Noble Farms WA

Noble Farms WA Cannabis Pre-rolls Tangie Power Pre-rolls 1g 1-pack

About this product

Tangie Power is known for its strong, tangy citrus taste. The strain gives a strong cerebral and body high. It starts with an immediate euphoric boost that is uplifting, energizing but still calm.

About this strain

Tangerine Power

Tangerine Power

Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.

About this brand

A family-owned urban farm in the heart of Tacoma