Noble’s Hemp Travel strips is created from organically grown Hemp plants from the local farmer’s fields of Colorado known for its diverse landscape of arid desert, river canyons and the Rocky Mountains. Our premium hemp strips are combined with a subtle peppermint undertone that adds a familiar freshness to the taste. Each batch of strips is sent to a 3rd party lab to be rigorously tested to make sure it is free of pesticides, herbicides, fungi, mold, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. Each batch is marked with its assigned batch number and date of creation.
