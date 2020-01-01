 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Member Berry Hash Infused King Palm Mini Pre-Roll

Member Berry Hash Infused King Palm Mini Pre-Roll

by Nokhu Labs

Write a review
Nokhu Labs Cannabis Pre-rolls Member Berry Hash Infused King Palm Mini Pre-Roll

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Top shelf flower from our soil grown garden combined with bubble hash in a 4:1 ratio. The King Palm Mini provides a tobacco free “mini blunt” experience for a smooth burn and exceptional taste. These little beauties pack a punch!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Member Berry

Member Berry

Member Berry is the result of a breeding project from Colorado’s Ethos that crosses Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset to produce a tart, fruity strain. Beautiful dense green buds are complemented with sweet citrus notes, and this celebrated hybrid has a long-lasting high that will keep you floating through your day with ease.

About this brand

Nokhu Labs Logo