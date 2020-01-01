 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blue Raspberry Cartridge 0.5g

by Nomad Extracts

Nomad Extracts Concentrates Solvent Blue Raspberry Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Blue Raspberry Snow Cone

Blue Raspberry Snow Cone

Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.

About this brand

Nomad Extracts was created with one goal in mind: quality & consistency. Produced in a state-of-the-art laboratory with extensive quality control, Nomad sets the bar for quality extractions within Colorado. Nomad branded products include both cured/live resin, solventless extractions & ultra-refined cannabinoids through molecular distillation.