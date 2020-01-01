 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Nomad's PLATINUM Live Resin is a highly purified concentrate with less lipids, minerals, pigments & other plant related compounds compared to a traditional live resin extraction. We start with hand-picked, fresh frozen material from some of the best gardens in Colorado. The PLATINUM line has a cleaner, smoother taste that comes along with a meticulous process for ensuring purity. It doesn't get much better than this!

About this brand

Nomad Extracts was created with one goal in mind: quality & consistency. Produced in a state-of-the-art laboratory with extensive quality control, Nomad sets the bar for quality extractions within Colorado. Nomad branded products include both cured/live resin, solventless extractions & ultra-refined cannabinoids through molecular distillation.