About this product
Lemon Skunk Live Resin 1g by Nomad Extracts
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Nomad Extracts was created with one goal in mind: quality & consistency. Produced in a state-of-the-art laboratory with extensive quality control, Nomad sets the bar for quality extractions within Colorado. Nomad branded products include both cured/live resin, solventless extractions & ultra-refined cannabinoids through molecular distillation.