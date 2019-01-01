 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Lemon Skunk Live Resin 1g

Lemon Skunk Live Resin 1g

by Nomad Extracts

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

Nomad Extracts was created with one goal in mind: quality & consistency. Produced in a state-of-the-art laboratory with extensive quality control, Nomad sets the bar for quality extractions within Colorado. Nomad branded products include both cured/live resin, solventless extractions & ultra-refined cannabinoids through molecular distillation.