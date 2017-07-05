 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chemdawg Pre-Roll 1g

Chemdawg Pre-Roll 1g

by North Coast Growers

Write a review
North Coast Growers Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdawg Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

North Coast Growers Logo
North Coast Growers is a Tier 2 Producer/Processor in Washington State. Our focus is providing superior quality genetics to other producers. We also cultivate some of our own genetics in small flower batches. We offer those for sale in select locations in Kitsap, King, Snohomish, Whatcom, and Skagit County. North Coast Trading Co. in collaboration with Slow Loris Studio, is proud to present you with their exclusive new line of apparel. Order your shirts today and rep. your favorite strain.