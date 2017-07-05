North Coast Growers is a Tier 2 Producer/Processor in Washington State. Our focus is providing superior quality genetics to other producers. We also cultivate some of our own genetics in small flower batches. We offer those for sale in select locations in Kitsap, King, Snohomish, Whatcom, and Skagit County. North Coast Trading Co. in collaboration with Slow Loris Studio, is proud to present you with their exclusive new line of apparel. Order your shirts today and rep. your favorite strain.