  5. Durban Poison Private Reserve

Durban Poison Private Reserve

by Northern Emeralds

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Northern Emeralds is the premier cannabis brand to emerge from the Emerald Triangle, America’s original home of boutique flower. We combine distinct heirloom genetics with a proprietary, innovative cultivation process perfected over decades. We offer our partners a product of unparalleled quality, consistent from batch to batch, supplied with impeccable reliability. We take pride in our rapid sell-through rate and growing recognition among connoisseurs. We passionately believe responsible cannabis consumption is a benefit to the health and wellness of our community, and we are committed to setting the standard for excellence as our industry evolves. We are in relentless pursuit of the cannabis plant’s true potential and are proud to be a lead producer of California’s newest craft crop.