  5. Jack Herer

Jack Herer

by Northern Emeralds

Northern Emeralds Cannabis Flower Jack Herer

Jack Herer by Northern Emeralds

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Northern Emeralds is the premier cannabis brand to emerge from the Emerald Triangle, America’s original home of boutique flower. We combine distinct heirloom genetics with a proprietary, innovative cultivation process perfected over decades. We offer our partners a product of unparalleled quality, consistent from batch to batch, supplied with impeccable reliability. We take pride in our rapid sell-through rate and growing recognition among connoisseurs. We passionately believe responsible cannabis consumption is a benefit to the health and wellness of our community, and we are committed to setting the standard for excellence as our industry evolves. We are in relentless pursuit of the cannabis plant’s true potential and are proud to be a lead producer of California’s newest craft crop.