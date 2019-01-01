About this product
Lemon Tangie by Northern Emeralds
About this strain
Lemon Tangie
From Calyx Gardens in California, Lemon Tangie is a sativa-leaning cross of SFV OG and Tangie. The flavor profile is deep with citrus blossom, pine, lemon dominance, followed by woody undertones. Its euphoric high is great for enjoying a sunny day in the mountains or a blissed-out time at the grocery store.
About this brand
Northern Emeralds
Northern Emeralds is the premier cannabis brand to emerge from the Emerald Triangle, America’s original home of boutique flower. We combine distinct heirloom genetics with a proprietary, innovative cultivation process perfected over decades. We offer our partners a product of unparalleled quality, consistent from batch to batch, supplied with impeccable reliability. We take pride in our rapid sell-through rate and growing recognition among connoisseurs. We passionately believe responsible cannabis consumption is a benefit to the health and wellness of our community, and we are committed to setting the standard for excellence as our industry evolves. We are in relentless pursuit of the cannabis plant’s true potential and are proud to be a lead producer of California’s newest craft crop.