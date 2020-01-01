Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
PURPLE CHAMPAGNE IS OUR TAKE ON THE PURPLE PHENOMENON––ONE OF OUR FINEST ACHIEVEMENTS. PROVIDING FOCUS, CLARITY AND VIGOR, THIS HYBRID UTILIZES THE STICKY DENSITY AND INTOXICATING FLORAL PINEAPPLE AROMA THAT PURPLE LOVERS CRAVE TO CREATE A DEEPLY SATISFYING EXPERIENCE.
Purple Champagne is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Grand Daddy Purp, who crossed a rare sativa phenotype of his famous Granddaddy Purple with Pink Champagne (AKA Phantom). The main appeal of Purple Champagne is her vibrant bud coloration, but many consumers will also appreciate the heady, mood-lifting effects this strain has to offer.