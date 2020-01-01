Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Devil’s Fire is a cross of renown breeder Crockett Family Farms’ clone-only Hells OG Kush mother with Cherry Pie and Grand Daddy Purple. OG Kush stands for “ocean grown kush”, and its origins contain as much fiction as fact. What we do know is that it is one of the hardest-hitting indicas, and possibly the most sought after strain on the planet. Devil’s Fire brings out all the potent intensity from the OG Kush mother, while enhancing the terpene profile with sweet and fruity terpenes from the Cherry Pie and Grand Daddy Purple father. Expect a classic heavy indica sedate and long-lasting stone. Flavors upon inhalation are Malbec wine, candied grapes and tamarind.
Be the first to review this product.