Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary CO2 extraction process. Terpene and cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates. No butane or other toxic solvents are used in our process. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific CO2 oils with robust native terpene profiles.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.