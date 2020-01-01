Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
A local Colorado seed company called Rare Dankness created Ghost Train Haze. The mother of this cross is the legendary Ghost OG, regarded by some as the original OG Kush, and mother to elite genetics, such as Bruce Banner No.3 and Banana Kush. The father to this cross is Nevil’s Wreck, which pairs Arcata Trainwreck to Nevil Schoenmakers Haze. Mr. Schoenmakers is the creator of Haze. He opened the first-ever seed company, The Seed Bank of Holland, and he is considered the founder of modern-day cannabis breeding. Ghost Train Haze creates a strong euphoria and heightened color perception with the sweeping cerebral relaxation of its Ghost OG influence. Flavors include overripe pineapple, fresh stretched leather, lime and Christmas spices.
