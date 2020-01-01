Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
This extract contains terpenes from Mosaic hops, typically used in the production of high-end craft beers. Invented by Jason Perrault, Mosiac hops were developed by selective breeding over a period of 10 years, beginning with a female Simcoe plant that was crossed with a male Nugget plant. The hops are prized for their complex arrangement of flavor and aromas – hence the name ‘Mosiac’. Most beers cannot be produced with a single hop because the flavor is too soft, but this is not true with Mosaic. Single-hop craft beers are the pinnacle of artisanal expression, which gives Mosaic hops their elite status. Upon inhalation, users will experience flavors of Thiol, Yellow flowers and Caraway seed, while the exhale transforms into Pine needles, Tropical fruit, IPA and Bubblegum. Pairs well with steak, cheese and red wine.
