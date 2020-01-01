 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. India Pale Ale (Experimental Series) Distillate Syringe 1g

India Pale Ale (Experimental Series) Distillate Syringe 1g

by Northern Standard

Write a review
Northern Standard Concentrates Solvent India Pale Ale (Experimental Series) Distillate Syringe 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This extract contains terpenes from Mosaic hops, typically used in the production of high-end craft beers. Invented by Jason Perrault, Mosiac hops were developed by selective breeding over a period of 10 years, beginning with a female Simcoe plant that was crossed with a male Nugget plant. The hops are prized for their complex arrangement of flavor and aromas – hence the name ‘Mosiac’. Most beers cannot be produced with a single hop because the flavor is too soft, but this is not true with Mosaic. Single-hop craft beers are the pinnacle of artisanal expression, which gives Mosaic hops their elite status. Upon inhalation, users will experience flavors of Thiol, Yellow flowers and Caraway seed, while the exhale transforms into Pine needles, Tropical fruit, IPA and Bubblegum. Pairs well with steak, cheese and red wine.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Northern Standard Logo
Northern Standard is a cannabis extracts company proudly based in the beautiful historic Town of Alma, Park County, Colorado, grandly nestled between the Pike, San Isabelle and White River national forests. Our company is founded on the same resilient pioneering spirit of the artisanal miners, craftsmen and tradesmen who in 1873 founded Alma – one of only six surviving communities of the estimated 46 that were formed in Park County during the 1800s Colorado gold and silver rushes. Northern Standard draws inspiration from the dense national forests that surround us, containing two-thousand year old Bristlecone pines, geothermal hot springs, some of our nation’s tallest mountains, and many historical mining and mill sites that are gracefully fading back into their environment. Mountain biking, hiking, camping, fishing, ice climbing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing continue to grow in popularity in Park County, continuing a 150-year tradition of recreation in the area. The natural landscape, historic locations, wildlife, and highly educated, colorful people who make Park County their home are magnets for artists, filmmakers, and photographers. Very little of the mining activity that shaped Alma and Park County remains today. Northern Standard is proud to contribute to the local economy by engaging in a new, greener industry based on an eco-friendly, renewable resource.