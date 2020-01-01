Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary CO2 extraction process. Terpene and cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates. No butane or other toxic solvents are used in our process. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific CO2 oils with robust native terpene profiles.
Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.