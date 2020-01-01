Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Also known as Gorilla Glue #4 and Original Glue, GG No.4 was created by GG Strains breeders Josey Wales and Lone Watty. The strain happened by accident when a Chem Sister plant hermed and pollenated a Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel plant. Although a seeded crop was then considered a very unfortunate circumstance, the seeds were grown out, resulting in phenotypes 1, 2 and 4. All were outstanding, but the fourth was deemed superior, so GG No.4 was born, and it carries a cult-like following within the cannabis community – known for its trichome-saturated flowers and its powerful hybrid impact. Our GG No.4 extract has an unmistakable aroma of petroleum and burnt caramel, leaving flavors of sweet pine, diesel and notes of cheese on the palate.
