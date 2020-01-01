Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary CO2 extraction process. Terpene and cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates. No butane or other toxic solvents are used in our process. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific CO2 oils with robust native terpene profiles.
This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The aroma is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.